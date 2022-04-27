50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Stingley’s draft stock soars as mock drafts put him in top 5

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28, and virtually all the mock drafts have Derek Stingley Jr. soaring up the board, with many now placing the cornerback in the top five.

Experts believe the former Dunham and LSU star will most likely land in with the Texans at No. 3 based on his pro day performance and the one full season he played as a freshman on the 2019 national champs with star receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Those are the guys he went against every day in practice and both are now thriving at the next level.

And while his head coach at LSU is no longer with the school, high school coach Neil Weiner boarded a plane on Wednesday so he can be with Stingley’s family in Las Vegas for the big moment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident

Latest News

NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
The Orgerons at Miami.
Former McNeese QB Cody Orgeron lands internship on Miami coaching staff
Cowboys kick off spring practice
Cowboys kickoff spring practice
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback