Sharing the story of her own trauma, hoping to protect children of Southwest Louisiana

“Teaching kids what are appropriate conversations, what are inappropriate conversations, and who you can talk to to tell.”
By Haley Weger
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - April is the month used to raise awareness and prevent both sexual assault and child abuse. One Lake Area woman is sharing the story of her own trauma, hoping to protect children in Southwest Louisiana.

Aiming to help children in the area, Jennifer Miller shares her story.

“Due to a personal experience of mine, I think it’s very important for kids to know that they have safe people and they can trust people. Even if something different does happen - see something, say something,” said Miller.

The founder of Partners in Child Safety of Lake Charles had a conversation with Oak Park Middle School students.

“Teaching kids what are appropriate conversations, what are inappropriate conversations, and who you can talk to to tell,” said Miller.

Miller wasn’t alone - she brought along “Buddy the Bear” to teach kids how to set boundaries and protect themselves.

“Buddy the Bear comes around with me everywhere to remind kids about the buddy system,” said Miller.

Miller said even when you can’t physically have a buddy, a text or phone call to a friend letting them know where you are can go a long way to keep you safe. Miller also told kids it’s important to identify a person in their life they trust, and would be comfortable talking to about anything.

“Sometimes we put a lot of emphasis on the physical part, but sometimes people can be violated just through conversation pieces,” said Miller.

These conversations are tough, but Miller said it’s important children know what to do if ever necessary.

“By providing a safe conversation, a safe space and to get the help that they need if they feel like they need help,” said Miller.

Today, Miller reiterated the importance of “see something, say something.”

To report child abuse, you can call the DCFS Louisiana: 855-4LA-KIDS (855-452-5437). CLICK HERE for more information.

For a list of Toll-Free Crisis Hotline Numbers including child abuse hotlines, CLICK HERE.

To visit the National Sexual Assault Rainn website, CLICK HERE. It is a 24/7 confidential support website that you can chat, or call at 1-800-656-4673.

Other resources: LaFASA, LA Department of Health Rape Crisis Program, Child Help.

