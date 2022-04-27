50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

“Second Chance” Virtual Career Expo taking place today

“Second Chance” Virtual Career Expo taking place today
“Second Chance” Virtual Career Expo taking place today(Louisiana Department of Corrections)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be a virtual career fair taking place for inmates, former inmates, justice-involved individuals, and those on probation or parole today, April 27, 2022.

The fair will take place in two parts:

  • 10 a.m. to Noon - Incarcerated Individuals
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Justice-Involved Individuals and those on Probation and Parole

Individuals and employers who are interested in taking part in the career fair can apply on the Urban League’s Website HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

"Return for Good" reentry program
Sunrise Interview - “Return for Good” program
We'll warm nicely for the afternoon and keep the low humidity around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the day, plenty of sun and warmth to end the week
Sulphur missing teen located
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it