“Second Chance” Virtual Career Expo taking place today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be a virtual career fair taking place for inmates, former inmates, justice-involved individuals, and those on probation or parole today, April 27, 2022.

The fair will take place in two parts:

10 a.m. to Noon - Incarcerated Individuals

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Justice-Involved Individuals and those on Probation and Parole

Individuals and employers who are interested in taking part in the career fair can apply on the Urban League’s Website HERE.

