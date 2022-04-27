50/50 Thursdays
Samburgers temporarily closes following fire

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Samburgers in Leesville said in a Facebook post that the restaurant suffered from a “bad fire” on April 26.

The fire appeared to be caused by an equipment malfunction, Samburgers said.

Samburgers also said that the fire occurred after hours and no injuries were reported.

Samburgers went on to thank the first responders who arrived on the scene:

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who showed up to help, including the New Llano and Leesville fire departments, police departments, and all of the volunteer firefighters and first responders. Vernon Parish has many heroes, and like always, Samburgers salutes you!”

