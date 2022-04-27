Online billing concerns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

West Allen Parish officials say the only way to make sure your bill is paid correctly, and on-time is to go directly to their website to pay at: https://westallenwater.myruralwater.com/

Some customers have apparently been paying through a third party website, only to find out their payments never went through.

When some customers search online for a way to pay their water bill in Allen Parish, an option pops up from doxo.com.

It’s an app where you can pay all your bills from one place. However, the West Allen Parish water district says that site is not affiliated with them, and they’ve never received a payment from doxo.com on behalf of their customers. They are warning customers to double check and make sure they’re sending the money directly to the parish, because they won’t be able to assist you once you click that “pay now” button on doxo.com.

KPLC-7 News reached out to Doxo for a statement and they responded to the Allen Parish allegations with the following statement below.

Allegations of claiming “Affiliation with West Allen Parish

“As you can see from the West Allen Parish Water page, doxo does not claim to be affiliated with West Allen Parish and specifically notes that we are not. Ironically, the “warning” mock-up provided in the media alert covers where we clearly say we are not affiliated.”

Allegations of Fees

“As it relates to paying a West Allen Parish Water bill with a credit or debit card, the Parish charges 4%, where doxo charges 3.5% - so, it’s actually cheaper to use doxo with this payment method.

Finally, the Parish’s warning states that “doxo may charge extra fees”. All of the fees that doxo charges are clearly outlined within the payment flow. There are no “extra fees”; this is false.”

Allegations of Delayed Payments

“There is no delay from the time funds are received by doxo and when they are sent to the biller - it happens on the same business day. Any delays in posting are happening after the payment has been received by West Allen Parish. We don’t have visibility into their systems and processes for handling the payments once received. Again, consumers using their bank to make bill payments work in the same way. These payments are going to the same processing center (so, those are likely delayed, too). Certainly users shouldn’t be getting charged late fees for payments that are arriving at the West Allen Parish remittance address on time. doxo has tried to engage West Allen Parish in an electronic deposit relationship (that is a free service from doxo that many of our biller partners leverage), but we have been unsuccessful to date.

Finally, with each doxo payment there is a payment timeline that shows users when and how the payment is sent, when it will be received, and when it is expected to be processed/posted. In the case of West Allen Parish, it is a paper check in the mail (just like if you paid West Allen Parish through your bank bill payment service). In the checkout experience, doxo asks the user to confirm the date prior to submitting the payment. And of course, it is all reiterated on the confirmation screen and email receipt (which links back to the real time status page; the payment is also cancellable right from the top of that page). I certainly would encourage you to go through a payment experience yourself (you can easily cancel the payment and your account after if you like.”

