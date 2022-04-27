50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No. 22 LSU struggles in loss to UNO

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (27-13, 10-8 SEC) struggled in a 9-4 loss to the University of New Orleans (22-16, 8-7 SLC) on Tuesday, April 26 from Maestri Field. Ty Floyd (4-3) was the losing pitcher for the Tigers after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four hits, and three runs. LSU committed two more errors bringing their season total to 58.

Josh Pearson was the leading hitter for the Tigers going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, a double, and a home run while drawing two walks.

LSU scored in the first on a Privateer error to give them a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Tigers would add to their lead in the top of the second on an RBI double from Pearson to make it 2-0.

It would be a brief lead for the Tigers as the Privateers scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. LSU would cut the lead to one on an RBI ground from Luke Leto in the top of the third inning to make it 4-3.

UNO would blow it open in the bottom of the sixth scoring four more runs to make it 8-3 and then added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning. LSU would score one in the top of the ninth on a solo home run from Pearson.

LSU returns to SEC action on Friday, April 29 from Alex Box Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against No. 14 Georgia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

Georgia Clark (25)
No. 19 LSU softball homers past McNeese, 10-1
McNeese vs ULM baseball
McNeese’s rally falls short against ULM, 8-7
MCNEESE BASEBALL
McNeese’s rally falls short against ULM, 8-7
LSU running back Nick Brossette
Former LSU RB Nick Brossette joins Brian Kelly’s football support staff