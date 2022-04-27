No. 19 LSU softball homers past McNeese, 10-1

BATON ROUGE- Jil Poullard’s solo home run in the fourth inning spoiled LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri’s no-hitter and shutout Tuesday night but the No. 19 Tigers’ offensive power was too much in its 10-1 (5 innings) win over McNeese. The home run for Poullard is her team-leading seventh of the season.

The Cowgirls will head to UL-Monroe Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. for a second-midweek game.

With the loss, McNeese drops to 29-18 overall while LSU improves to 21-17 on the season.

The Tigers dominated with timely hits, including three home runs on the night, taking a two-run lead in the first inning off an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. The scoring continued in the second inning with LSU scoring five runs on six hits including two home runs to extend their lead to 7-0.

A two-out three-run homer by Taylor Pleasants in the third inning gave LSU a 10-0 advantage.

McNeese avoided the shutout and broke up the no-hitter in the fourth inning via a solo homer by Poullard to put the Cowgirls on the board. The bats came alive following Poullard’s long ball as Crislyne Moreno singled, followed by a Reese Reyna walk to place Moreno in scoring position. Tiffany Steczo’s single loaded the bases, but a ground out by Adrianna Ramirez ended the threat.

The intensity was mirrored in the bottom of the frame with reliever Shaelyn Sanders retiring the Tigers’ lineup in order.

In the top of the fifth, the Cowgirls were able to get two runners on base but were unable to get into scoring position.

Key Moments:

First Inning

An RBI single scored the Tigers’ first run of the game (LSU 1. McN 0)



LSU tacked on a second run with a sacrifice fly (LSU 2, McN 0)



Second Inning

A Tiger solo homered to right field (LSU 3, McN 0)



LSU scored two runs on an RBI single (LSU 5, McN 0)



A two-run home run increased the Tiger lead to seven (LSU 7, McN 0)



Third Inning

A two-out three-run home run gave the Tigers a ten-run lead (LSU 10, McN 0)



Fourth Inning

Poullard’s solo home run scored the final run of the game (LSU 10, McN 1)



Game Notes:

Poullard led the Cowgirls with one hit (solo home run in the 4th), one run, and one RBI

Both teams drew three walks

LSU outhit McNeese 10-3

The Cowgirls committed two errors

Starting pitcher Whitney Tate (10-8) absorbed the loss, giving up six runs on six hits in 1.1 innings

Shaelyn Sanders gave up four runs on three hits, three walks in 2.2 innings of relief

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.