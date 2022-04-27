50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena Street in Makaha.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair, Jolanie Martinez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii arrested a 19-year-old man accused of beating his mother to the point of her being “unrecognizable.”

Honolulu police say Joshua McPeek punched and stomped on his 38-year-old mother, Michelle McPeek, in the middle of a highway after an argument on April 20, according to Hawaii News Now.

Court documents say the woman was found by police, lying lifeless on her back with her face completely smashed in. They said she was unrecognizable because of her injuries.

An officer said Joshua McPeek was located a short time later, about a mile from the crime scene, near Makaha Beach Park. Police said his hands and face were covered in blood.

Defense attorney Victor Bakke said it appeared the teen may have been suffering from a serious mental illness, drug addiction or both.

“Nobody just assaults somebody else like that and especially your mother,” he said.

The attorney added that intoxication is not a defense.

“But sometimes with long-term drug use you’ll see that it causes a brain injury so that the person actually becomes brain damaged so to speak,” Bakke said.

Makaha community organized vigil for mother who was allegedly beaten to death by her teenage son.

It’s still unknown what led up to the argument between Joshua McPeek and his mother.

However, witnesses did report seeing a second woman during the attack, crying and running up and down the road, but she vanished a short time later.

Authorities said there was a brief struggle before the teen was detained.

McPeek is charged with murder, and his bail remains at $1 million.

A vigil for Michelle McPeek was held on Monday, with a group of people meeting at a park and then releasing flowers into the ocean.

Kuulei Lincoln, who had known Michelle McPeek for 15 years, said she was a mom of seven.

“She was a very lovely person,” said Lincoln. “She loved her kids, she did everything for her kids.”

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident

Latest News

Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars
Dachshund dogs wait in a box before competition at a dog show in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday,...
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed
The world's largest blue diamond was sold at an auction for $57 million.
World's largest blue diamond sold for $57 million.
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say