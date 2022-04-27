Moss Bluff lawmaker pushing for no-kill animal shelter in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles lawmaker, Brett Geymann, is expediting his push to have a no-kill shelter, after seeing a story on 7 News.

Last week, we told you about a woman whose cat was euthanized by Calcasieu Animal Control.

Geymann is an advocate for animals and wants to encourage Calcasieu Parish to have a no-kill shelter by the end of 2025.

In January, Geymann was photographed recently helping to rescue a dog, Willow, who was dumped on a rural road. Willow is doing fine now.

And he’s sympathetic about a recent case where a handicapped cat was euthanized at the local shelter within three hours of being picked up. The owner said animal control officers thought that the cat was sick or injured.

Geymann has filed a house resolution to encourage Calcasieu’s facility to become a no-kill shelter.

“Other municipalities and parishes across the state have done it, and been very successful with it. We’re looking at blueprints from them to get ideas and things we can learn from them that they’ve already done. But that’s essentially what the resolution is doing is encouraging them, showing our support to move toward a no-kill shelter,” he said.

Geymann is planning to visit the Baton Rouge shelter to see how they have achieved such progress.

“About 85 to 89 percent no kill. And that’s an acceptable number up from, the state average, which I think is around 50 percent,” said Geymann.

In a recent interview, Calcasieu Animal Services Officials said they are working toward becoming a no-kill shelter.

Geymann said Baton Rouge utilizes volunteers to help reduce costs in the shelter. He hopes the past can be a catalyst for change.

“Let’s use that bad situation to do something good with and get everybody energized and united to work forward for a no-kill shelter and Theresa, I think the community is going to be very supportive of this

Calcasieu Parish officials have no comment on Geymann’s resolution. To read the resolution CLICK HERE.

