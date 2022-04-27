McNeese’s rally falls short against ULM, 8-7

LAKE CHARLES – Despite four runs in the final two innings, the McNeese Cowboys (23-18) fell to Louisiana-Monroe (15-23-1) 8-7 Tuesday evening at Joe Miller Ballpark.

McNeese struck first, plating a run in the bottom of the first as Braden Duhon led off the game with a single and came around to score on Julian Gonzales’ RBI double, but the Warhawks responded with two runs in the top half of the second thanks to a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.

The Cowboys tied the game in the bottom of the second when Jordan Yeatts came around to score from first on a single by Reid Bourque that was misplayed by the right fielder.

ULM added three runs on a bases-loaded double in the third to take a 5-2 lead, and Kade Hunter who was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Josh Leslie’s double, scored in the bottom half on a balk by Henry Shuffler.

The Warhawks added three runs in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 8-3.

McNeese rallied in the eighth with three runs on three hits accompanied by two hit batters, Cooper Hext hit his first home run of the season - a two-run shot, and Braden Duhon singled home Jordan Yeatts.

The Cowboys loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth but were limited to one run that came on a fielder’s choice by Bourque.

ULM’s Henry Shuffler (2-2) picked up the win as he went 5.0 innings allowing three total runs on five hits. Brett Payne (3-1) suffered his first loss of the campaign allowing three runs in the third in relief.

The Cowboys’ offensive effort was led by Josh Leslie’s three hits, Braden Duhon and Reid Bourque’s two-hit - one ribbie performance, and Cooper Hext’s two-run dinger.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.