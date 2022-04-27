50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Alumni Association under financial review

McNeese Alumni Association
McNeese Alumni Association(McNeese Alumni Association)
By Jillian Corder
Apr. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A review of the McNeese Alumni Association’s financial records is ongoing, according to a university official.

The alumni association is a private, non-profit organization according to the university’s website. Candace Townsend, director of public relations at McNeese, says the alumni account is independent of the university and is subject to its own audit.

“We were made aware of possible irregularities which triggered the financial review,” Townsend told 7 News. She says McNeese will be ready to comment when an auditor’s review of McNeese Alumni Association accounts is complete. Townsend expects that document to be ready by early next week.

The 2020-2021 fiscal year audit of the McNeese Alumni Association is not on the Legislative Auditor’s website. Roger Harris, Director of Investigative Audit for Louisiana, told 7 News the report was due in December 2021.

