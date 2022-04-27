The Lake Charles Symphony Orchestra is ready to perform again after a two year hiatus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Symphony is preparing for the spring concert finale.

Gathering together, both for practices and performances, has been difficult for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. As the restrictions have been lifted, it has been easier to gather and practice.

“Things were going well, and then we had some storms in Lake Charles, I mean some serious storms in Lake Charles, the pandemic hit, so this was the first year, this season, we’re about to have our season finale. This is the first year we started having concerts again. Next year will be a little more normal,” Chelsea Tipton II, the conductor and artistic advisor said.

The Lake Charles Symphony isn’t just for adults, however. Music is for everyone. And the Barbe High School string orchestra will be sharing their talents with the community at the season finale concert as well.

“It’s nice having them be there to open up the show and also give them the experience to see a professional symphony, knowing they had a small part of warming that up. And hopefully being able to see a bridge or connection to their career in the future. Our orchestra is truly something spectacular. Especially for a community our size. Most communities twice our size don’t have a symphony,” Mike Beer, the current President of the Lake Charles Symphony Board said.

Tickets are available online at www.lcsymphony.com and at the door. The concert will begin Sunday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Cash and Carry building.

