Lake Charles Johnson Funeral Home reopens after 2020 Hurricanes damage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area is still recovering after the 2020 hurricanes and we continue to learn of more businesses reopening, repairing and rebuilding. One of those businesses being Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

Hurricane Laura hit 20 months ago, destroying the Lake Street funeral home.

“It’s a pretty depressing site. Just really at the end of the day, you had to say ‘it’s just stuff.’ You know, human life was okay and everybody’s okay, but the building was destroyed,” Johnson Funeral Home owner Zeb Johnson said.

Johnson opened the doors of the Lake Charles Johnson Funeral Home in 1976. In 2020, the building was wrecked in a matter of minutes as the roof caved allowing water to pour in. However, the business’s challenges were more than just storm damage at the time.

“The other thing we forget is we were in the middle of COVID and the death rate was just exorbitant, almost twice what it normally was,” Johnson said.

He explains the pandemic brought additional stress on staff as they were already without a building to operate from -- however, their work didn’t stop.

“Within four days of the storm,” Johnson said. “We were actually having funerals.”

Community support was key in continuing operations for the home’s services.

“We didn’t have to call the churches, they called us,” Johnson said.

Johnson told 7News local churches offered their facilities to host funerals while the funeral home worked through it’s rebuild.

“We have to be thankful for this community that we live in,” Johnson said. “I mean, they have been very supportive of us and our staff. They actually came down and wanted to help. You know only in a community like Lake Charles could that happen.”

He said now nearly everything besides the brick on the outside of the building is brand new and the Lake Charles location is now fully open. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week in honor of the reopening.

Lake Charles Johnson Funeral Home reopens after 2020 Hurricanes damage (Johnson Funeral Home)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.