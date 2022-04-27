Hospitality stars recognized during National Travel and Tourism Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With its fishing, lakes, nature trails, restaurants, and casinos, there’s always something to do in Lake Charles.

During National Travel and Tourism, workers at local businesses and restaurants who help make the area into one of Louisiana’s playgrounds are being celebrated - especially as they try to return to normalcy after taking a hard hit from the pandemic.

Shalisa Roland, director of Public Relations at Visit Lake Charles, said there are plans in the works to honor the front-line workers who kept us fed in the beginning of the pandemic - restaurant employees.

“This week is more about supporting the Southwest Louisiana community,” Roland said. “I think that National Travel and Tourism week is a time where we really get a chance to sit down and think about what all these businesses bring to our destination.”

This will also be a great opportunity to take in some of the cuisine Southwest Louisiana has to offer, and to meet some of those in the service industry.

“They craft the experience from the moment you walk in the door, until the moment you leave,” Roland said. “As a visitor, as a local, those are the things that shape our destination, so we really want to lift them up.”

National Travel and Tourism week is Sunday, May 1, through May 8.

Visit Lake Charles is also hosting the inaugural Recognition Of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards for those in the hospitality industry on May 2.

