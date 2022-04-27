FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the day, plenty of sun and warmth to end the week

Grab the hot coffee as you head out the door with cool temperatures in place (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures have taken a bit of a tumble this morning with many areas around 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw just 24 hours ago as drier air has rushed in from the north. Our northerly winds continue this afternoon and will lead to lower humidity as we see plenty of sunshine and it will be the perfect weather to get out and enjoy. Slight changes will be on the way as we head into Friday and the weekend as winds turn back out of the south and will bring in moisture and higher humidity.

As you being to head out the door this morning you’ll want to grab the jackets as we are off to a chilly start with most areas in the lower to middle 50′s as dew points have fallen into the middle to upper 40′s. Northerly winds are continuing to bring in the lower humidity and will also help to keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the next several days. Moving throughout the day our temperatures will begin to warm as we see plenty of sunshine and that will help to propel us into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s during the afternoon, but with plenty of sunshine and low humidity it will be perfect to head out and hit the park or sit on the back porch. We will see things begin to change however as winds will slowly begin to turn throughout the day and especially into Thursday as they will slowly turn to the east and eventually back out of the south. Our cooler nights will continue as we head into Thursday morning with most areas in the middle to upper 50′s, but you’ll want to enjoy the cooler start because they will be going away for a little while.

Looking at the bigger picture, high pressure that has been keeping us nice and quiet will slowly move to the east and north with time and that will allow for the winds to turn back out of the south over time. Humidity will be returning through Friday and into the weekend, which will make it feel a little sticky during the afternoon hours. Our temperatures will be on the warmer side as we move closer to the weekend with lower to middle 80′s expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Our rain chances remain fairly low though as we see a cold front to our north slowly begin to weaken, but it may scoot just close enough to the area that we see a few stray showers or storms late Saturday and into the Sunday time frame. Moving into next week however the forecast doesn’t look to really change as we see plenty of moisture around as southerly winds persist and that will help to keep a small chance of rain in the forecast each afternoon.

Taking a glance at next week our temperatures will hold steady as most of us will sit in the middle to upper 80′s throughout much of next week. Winds will stay out of the south and that will keep the moisture in place and that could lead to a few showers and storms by late next week as a weak front will push closer to the area. For now though we can focus on plenty of sunshine and low humidity for the afternoon ahead.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

