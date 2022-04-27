FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another crisp cool night and great day ahead for Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather is about as perfect as you could ask for with not only sunshine, light winds but a very low level of humidity in the air making for just the right conditions to enjoy some time outdoors tonight. Temperatures will drop nicely through the 70s and 60s and eventually back into the 50s overnight.

After our cool crisp start to Thursday morning, sunshine will return and quickly warm temperatures back into the 80s by afternoon. Humidity levels stay comfortable through tomorrow before increasing on Friday thanks to a warm front moving back north through the state.

By the weekend, a few isolated showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday as a series of storm systems passes off well to our north. Fronts will try to push into northern Louisiana but get shoved north and east of our area thanks to a ridge of upper-level high pressure that will keep warm and muggy temperatures in place through all of next week. Highs will begin to heat up into the upper 80s each day with lows back into the 70s next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

