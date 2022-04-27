D.R. Horton Homes & Bell Mechanical sued over moisture problems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some who have bought homes from a major homebuilding company are suing over alleged problems with the homes. The company is D.R. Horton homes and a sub-contractor, Bell Mechanical, that installs air conditioning systems.

Attorneys for homeowners estimate there are thousands in Louisiana suffering from problems associated with the homes.

Christopher Trombatore lives on Asbury Circle off Corbina Road in the Morganfield area. He admits his four-year old home looks nice from the street-- but says they’ve had problems with excess moisture inside.

“Initially we had a foul odor. It was very uncomfortable to be in our home, everything kind of felt sticky a lot of the time. Even our stainless steel appliances started to rust,” said Trombatore.

He says they have spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to fix problems.

“We completely overhauled the entire HVAC system. Inside, out, duct work and everything. Upon doing that we discovered even further damage. All the insulation in our attic had to be replaced so we completely removed all our insulation,” he said.

Lance Unglesby of New Orleans is one of the attorneys representing residents in the lawsuit against D.R. Horton and Bell.

“Louisiana homeowners in homes that were sold to them by D.R. Horton are suffering from an extraordinary amount of moisture which is creating moisture in their home. Homes cannot handle a certain level of moisture in the house. And when that happens you begin to get mold and mildew,” said Unglesby.

He says the builder should buy the homes back. The first suit in Louisiana was filed in East Baton Rouge Parish. Others who have signed up expect to be included if the suit is certified as a class action.

We reached out to D.R. Horton and their subcontractor Bell Mechanical but were unable to reach anybody who could comment.

We will try to follow up and see what happens if they get to court.

