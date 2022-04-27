Accidental death reported at Phillips 66

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - One person was killed in an accident at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning.

A contract worker was killed while unloading equipment from a trailer around 11:30 a.m., according to officials with Phillips 66 and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed they have been to the scene.

Phillips 66 issued the following statement to 7News:

“At approximately 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, an incident occurred at the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery that resulted in an injury to a contract employee working a turnaround event. The refinery’s Emergency Response Team and local emergency services immediately responded. The safety of our people, the community and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the accident. We will share additional information as soon as we are able.”

