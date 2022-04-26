Westlake man accused of first-degree rape

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On April 22, Darcy R. Sones, 62, of Westlake was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and accused of raping a young girl under the age of 10, authorities said.

The victim said that Sones had inappropriate sexual contact with her on more than 10 occasions, authorities said.

Sones was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of sexual battery / victim under the age of 13; 2 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; and 1st degree rape, authorities said.

His bond is set at $1.1 million.

