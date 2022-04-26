Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, April 25, deputies in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Maddox Road in Anacoco where they discovered the bodies of Rebecca Freeney, 36, and Shawn Raines, 49.

A family member of Raines at the scene indicated that he had not spoken with his brother in a few days and had traveled to the residence to check on his well-being, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the family member found three children, ages 11, 13, and 14 inside the residence who said they had stayed away from home with friends for part of the weekend before returning and had been unable to locate their parents, authorities said.

The family member entered into the residence and found a bedroom door locked. Inside the locked room was where the family member made the discovery of Freeney and Raines, authorities said.

VPSO detectives recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the incident from the body of Raines, authorities said.

Authorities said that Freeney had been fatally shot by Raines a short time before Raines turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

