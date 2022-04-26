50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide

A family member of Raines at the scene indicated that he had not spoken with his brother in a...
A family member of Raines at the scene indicated that he had not spoken with his brother in a few days and had traveled to the residence to check on his well-being, authorities said.(Pexels)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, April 25, deputies in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Maddox Road in Anacoco where they discovered the bodies of Rebecca Freeney, 36, and Shawn Raines, 49.

A family member of Raines at the scene indicated that he had not spoken with his brother in a few days and had traveled to the residence to check on his well-being, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the family member found three children, ages 11, 13, and 14 inside the residence who said they had stayed away from home with friends for part of the weekend before returning and had been unable to locate their parents, authorities said.

The family member entered into the residence and found a bedroom door locked. Inside the locked room was where the family member made the discovery of Freeney and Raines, authorities said.

VPSO detectives recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the incident from the body of Raines, authorities said.

Authorities said that Freeney had been fatally shot by Raines a short time before Raines turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

There are D.R. Horton homes for sale in Calcasieu Parish in the Morganfield area.
D.R. Horton Homes & Bell Mechanical sued over moisture problems
Allen Parish Water districts makes statement billing concerns.
Online billing concerns
Allen Parish Water districts makes statement billing concerns.
Online billing concerns
A bill was introduced by Senator Jeremy Stine this morning that would impact microbreweries...
Craft brewery legislation to impact microbreweries across Louisiana
Joseph Constance, 27.
Trial begins for man accused of raping 13-year-old girl