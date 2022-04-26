50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 25, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 25, 2022.

Jonathin David Babineaux, 21, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Brianna Lakelyn Jones, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Gerald Lee Jackson, 62, Houston, TX: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Kristopher Mykel Guillory, 20, Kinder: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana.

Aldenard Deon Robert, 25, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of weapons; possession of marijuana.

Kai Joseph Drayton, 27, Elton: Out of state detainer.

Stoney Lee Adam Boudreaux, 33, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee; sex offender must inform law enforcement of changes to address or registration info; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $5,000; out of state detainer; parole detainer.

William Farris Sorina, 36, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Gregory Ray Ford, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Darrick Jerrold Arceneaux, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Mary Alaine Humphries, 41, Lafayette: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace.

Casey Allen Simon, 30, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

Ray Carson Wright, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; out of state detainer.

