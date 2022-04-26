Rehabilitating, repairing and developing the lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re out on the lakefront, you’ll find more signs of relief and rebuilding. City officials said these continuous efforts will take place over the coming months, working and paving the way for future lakefront projects.

“Lake Charles is coming together. I mean we took a batter, but we’re still here, we’re still strong,” said Craig Lewis, a Lake Charles resident.

Rehabilitation, repairs and developments underway on the lakefront.

“I’ve just been really blown away by how beautiful it is out here and how the construction taking place is still not messing up the run paths,” said Chase Thompson.

Chase Thompson is visiting Lake Charles from Austin, and said he thinks the changes coming will also increase tourism.

“I believe when you come here and all the new things that are going on with the construction, people are gonna be drawn here for sure,” said Thompson.

Over the last few weeks contractors have been on the lakefront working to remove and repair hurricane damaged fishing piers.

Contractors have also started work on the rehabilitation of the parking garage.

The city is working with local contractors to design and develop the lakefront. They have hired PERC Development and local architect Randy M. Goodloe to renovate the parking garage.

Crying Eagle Brewery has hired the same contractor and architect to work on their new lakefront location.

City officials said this work will help pave the way for future projects like port wonder, and lake area adventures.

“You can bring the kids out here and enjoy yourself and it’s a real plus,” said Lewis.

Along with the parking garge renovation, Crying Eagle Brewery is developing a new location on the lakefront.

“Things are happening, we’re progressing really well, we’re finalizing our architectural prints,” said Eric Avery, Crying Eagle President.

Avery said they are already working on purchasing restaurant equipment for the new property- so as soon as they are able to break ground, they can get the ball rolling at the new location.

“We’ve got all hands on deck, we’re ready to go with hopes of breaking ground in the middle of this year,” said Avery.

“It’s gonna be next level for our city because we feel that it’s going to be a legacy for our city. This is the first restaurant that’s gonna be on the lakefront so as a family, that’s something we’re so excited to be a part of that. So we’ve spent a lot of time and effort making sure that’s perfect,” said Fran Avery, Vice President of Crying Eagle.

Work is also slated to begin soon on the Bord Du Lac Marina.

City officials tell 7news the parking garage will take about a year to renovate- depending on weather and the ability to get materials in.

