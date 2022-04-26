Prayers and Football; local coach reacts to Supreme Court case

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The South is often considered a heavily populated Christian area, so a prayer at a sports game is more than common. In fact one local football coach said it would be unusual for them to not say a prayer at a game.

The U.S. Supreme Court took up the case of the praying football coach Monday. Former high school football Coach Joseph Kennedy lost his job after praying with his team on the field in 2015. His case has caused a lot of controversy at Bremerton High School in Washington state.

“Being in the South, I’ve coached for 27 years now and I can’t remember a football game where both teams wasn’t praying before and after the game,” Westlake High School football Coach John Richardson said.

Richardson said especially in the “bible-belt,” it’s nothing short of tradition to practice faith on the field.

“Around here in the south especially,” Richardson said. “I think if you didn’t do it, you would have a lot more people upset, than the few you might have upset by doing it.”

Faith and football has always went hand-and-hand for Richardson.

“My high school coach was big into it. He use to make the whole team go to church with him on Sundays. We don’t do that anymore, but I though it was kind of a neat thing, you know builds comradery. It makes you a part of something bigger than what you are,” Richardson said.

He said faith is something that can help shape and guide the character of his athletes -- something he said is not forced.

“It’s voluntary,” Richardson said. “We do it and we’ve done it for years. We don’t make anyone do it, but I’ve never had one kid come up and even act like they didn’t want to do it.”

Richardson said he believes that prayer has been a positive way for him and the players to express themselves, “and to take that away is just totally unfair.”

Siding with the praying coach from Bremerton High School in Washington State, Ram’s Coach Richardson said upholding faith-based beliefs and values are important and should be protected.

