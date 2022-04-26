LHSAA baseball playoffs: first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs kicked off this week with 6 local first-round games on Monday. Schools are three wins away from the semifinal round that starts May 11 at McMurry Park in Sulphur for non-select, and May 13 at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond for the select schools.

Below are the scores from the first round.

Class 5A-

(1) Barbe 5 (32) Pineville 1

(29) Northshore at (4) Sulphur - 4/26, 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41

(26) Lafayette at (7) Sam Houston - 4/26, 6:00 PM

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(7) South Lafourche 5, (26) Leesville 2

(17) Eunice at (16) DeRidder - 4/26, 6:00 PM

(29) LaGrange at (4) Northwood-Shreveport - 4/26, 5:00 PM

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(12) Westlake 10, (21) Ville Platte 0

(22) Mamou 7, (11) Jennings 5

(24) LCCP at (9) South Beauregard - 4/26, 6:00 PM

(27) Jewel Sumner at (6) Iowa - 4/26, 5:00 PM

(31) Mansfield at (2) Iota - 4/26, 5:30 PM @ 470 W Kennedy Ave

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(15) Fisher 14, (18) Vinton 6

(2) Springfield 3, (31) Pickering 2

(32) Northeast at (1) Rosepine - 4/27, 4:00 PM

(24) Oakdale at (9) DeQuincy - 4/27, 5:30 PM

(30) South Plaquemines at (3) Kinder - 4/26, 5:00 PM

(22) Welsh at (11) Doyle - 4/26, 6:00 PM @ 29405 S. Range Rd Livingston La 70754

(27) Lake Arthur at (6) Loreauville - 4/26, 5:00 PM

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(21) Ringgold at (12) Oberlin - 4/27, 5:00 PM @ Mike Carrier Memorial Complex

(20) Arcadia at (13) Merryville - 4/26, 5:00 PM

(1) Grand Lake - Bye

(5) East Beauregard - Bye

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Lacassine at (16) Singer - 4/27, 5:30 PM

(24) Forest at (9) Elizabeth - 4/26, 4:00 PM

(20) Oak Hill at (13) Fairview - 4/26, 5:00 PM

(22) Bell City at (11) Anacoco - 4/27, 5:00 PM

(8) Pitkin - Bye

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(9) Simpson at (8) South Cameron - 4/28, 5:00 PM @ Grand Lake High School

(12) Evans at (5) Hackberry -

(14) Starks at (3) Hicks - 4/28, 5:30 PM

(10) Reeves at (7) Downsville - 4/29, 4:00 PM

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(15) Patrick Taylor vs. (2) St. Louis @ McNeese - 4/28, 6:00 PM | 4/29 1:00 PM | 4/29 3:00 PM

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

