LHSAA baseball playoffs: first round recap
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs kicked off this week with 6 local first-round games on Monday. Schools are three wins away from the semifinal round that starts May 11 at McMurry Park in Sulphur for non-select, and May 13 at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond for the select schools.
Below are the scores from the first round.
Class 5A-
(1) Barbe 5 (32) Pineville 1
(29) Northshore at (4) Sulphur - 4/26, 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41
(26) Lafayette at (7) Sam Houston - 4/26, 6:00 PM
Class 4A-
(7) South Lafourche 5, (26) Leesville 2
(17) Eunice at (16) DeRidder - 4/26, 6:00 PM
(29) LaGrange at (4) Northwood-Shreveport - 4/26, 5:00 PM
Class 3A-
(12) Westlake 10, (21) Ville Platte 0
(22) Mamou 7, (11) Jennings 5
(24) LCCP at (9) South Beauregard - 4/26, 6:00 PM
(27) Jewel Sumner at (6) Iowa - 4/26, 5:00 PM
(31) Mansfield at (2) Iota - 4/26, 5:30 PM @ 470 W Kennedy Ave
Class 2A-
(15) Fisher 14, (18) Vinton 6
(2) Springfield 3, (31) Pickering 2
(32) Northeast at (1) Rosepine - 4/27, 4:00 PM
(24) Oakdale at (9) DeQuincy - 4/27, 5:30 PM
(30) South Plaquemines at (3) Kinder - 4/26, 5:00 PM
(22) Welsh at (11) Doyle - 4/26, 6:00 PM @ 29405 S. Range Rd Livingston La 70754
(27) Lake Arthur at (6) Loreauville - 4/26, 5:00 PM
Class 1A-
(21) Ringgold at (12) Oberlin - 4/27, 5:00 PM @ Mike Carrier Memorial Complex
(20) Arcadia at (13) Merryville - 4/26, 5:00 PM
(1) Grand Lake - Bye
(5) East Beauregard - Bye
Class B-
(17) Lacassine at (16) Singer - 4/27, 5:30 PM
(24) Forest at (9) Elizabeth - 4/26, 4:00 PM
(20) Oak Hill at (13) Fairview - 4/26, 5:00 PM
(22) Bell City at (11) Anacoco - 4/27, 5:00 PM
(8) Pitkin - Bye
Class C-
(9) Simpson at (8) South Cameron - 4/28, 5:00 PM @ Grand Lake High School
(12) Evans at (5) Hackberry -
(14) Starks at (3) Hicks - 4/28, 5:30 PM
(10) Reeves at (7) Downsville - 4/29, 4:00 PM
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Division II-
(15) Patrick Taylor vs. (2) St. Louis @ McNeese - 4/28, 6:00 PM | 4/29 1:00 PM | 4/29 3:00 PM
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Division IV-
No local teams in play.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
