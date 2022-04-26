FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler nights and pleasant sunny afternoons return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday’s cold front has left Southwest Louisiana nice and dry today and the humidity continues to decrease across the area leading to an even more pleasant feel in the air. We’ll see temperatures drop nicely out of the 70s and into the 60s through the evening under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. By the time we wake up Wednesday morning, lows will be well into the lower 50s!

The lower humidity will last through Friday, which means we get to enjoy cooler nights again for Thursday and Friday mornings. After that, humidity will increase through the weekend which will result in warmer nights, a few more clouds at times and even a slight chance of isolated showers possible for Saturday and Sunday. We aren’t expecting much rain though as these showers will be limited in coverage and duration.

The pattern next week won’t yield to much rain as a ridge of upper-level high pressure strengthens and keeps rain chances low and temperatures high. Afternoon highs will be trending closer to the upper 80s for much of next week as a result.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.