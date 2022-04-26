Safety Council of SWLA provides tips on preventing distracted driving

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Let’s just drive, let’s lock it up, let’s not use it, let’s turn it off, let’s stay focused on driving,” Director of Operations at the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana Office Jerry Pierrottie said.

How long can you drive without being distracted whether it be texting or even just glancing at your phone?

Driving is important in our society, and in places like Lake Charles, you have to be able to drive to get anything done.

But there are distractions everywhere and that can lead to deadly accidents.

Whenever you get a ticket for a moving violation related to distracted driving such as cell phone use, the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana steps in with their defensive driving course, offering six key steps to improving your driving. One being, keep your eyes focused on the road.

As many as eight people are killed daily nationwide and hundreds injured due to distractive driving with electronic devices being key components of cause.

But Pierrottie said, there are ways to prevent such mishaps.

“The first thing is make sure that you set your map if you’re going to use any kind of mapping system. Set the mapping system up before you take off, don’t eat while you’re driving, set your mirrors, set everything up right, so that when you’re ready to drive you’re ready to focus on just driving,” Pierrottie said.

Preventative measures are priority, however if you do receive a ticket for distracted driving, you can always take a defensive driving course at the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana Office, located on 1201 Ryan Street.

Classes are held the first Saturday of every month and come with a fee of $75.

