Craft brewery legislation to impact microbreweries across Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bill was introduced by Senator Jeremy Stine this morning that would impact microbreweries across the state.

Senator Stine issued the following statement on Senate Bill 450 passing through the first legislative hurdle without objection:

“As a local business owner, I understand how unnecessary regulations can hinder economic growth and development,” Stine said. “That’s one of the reasons I filed Senate Bill 450. We can better our state’s economy by fighting for our local businesses. This legislation aims to energize our local economy by expanding economic opportunities across our state and removing unnecessary barriers for our local microbreweries.”

Eric Avery of Crying Eagle and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter went to a judiciary committee meeting this afternoon to support the bill.

“It’s only a win- win for our state,” said Avery.

Eric Avery- a Lake Charles brewery owner - has been striving for craft brewery reform in Louisiana.

“There is a reason that no other brewery in Louisiana has multiple locations because some of these requirements make it so prohibitive to have secondary locations,” said Avery.

Right now- Louisiana law states every additional location a brewery opens, they have to brew 100% of the beer on site.

Avery is getting ready to build Crying Eagle’s second location on the lakefront.

He said if this bill doesn’t pass, it means a hefty price tag for his business.

“You know, brewing equipment, canning machines, restaurant equipment is all really expensive, and even more so now,” said Avery.

He hopes Senator Stine’s bill will allow for microbreweries to expand.

“Effectively allow microbreweries with common ownership the ability to open multiple locations and to be able to transfer finished product from one of their locations to their other locations,” said Avery.

Senate Bill 450 would strive “To amend and reenact R.S. 26:271.1(A), relative to microbreweries; to provide for retail sales on or off premises; to provide for transfers; to provide for conditions; and to4 provide for related matters.”

If it passes, breweries could make their product at one location, and distribute it at another.

According to Senate Bill 450: The proposed law authorizes a licensed wholesaler to transfer from a permitted microbrewery to another permitted microbrewery up to 50% of the total manufactured beverages sold at the receiving microbrewery provided all of the following conditions are met:

(1) The microbrewery receiving the transferred manufactured beverages be wholly owned by the permitted microbrewery that brews the manufactured beverages authorized for transfer.

(2) The receiving microbrewery have, at a minimum, a 10-barrel brewing system.

(3) The microbrewery receiving the manufactured beverages be responsible for paying all state and local sales taxes and all federal, state, and local excise taxes on the transferred manufactured beverages.

(4) Only one permitted microbrewery within the same municipality be allowed to receive the transfer of manufactured beverages.

“You don’t want to have to get multiple million dollar canning lines at each location, when the one you’ve got is fully capable of fulfilling the requirements at each of your locations,” said Avery.

Avery said it could incentivize others to open up breweries in small markets.

“We’ve got a bill while not perfect, it does take that next step for craft breweries,” said Avery.

The bill was composed on 8/1/22 and has proceeded as follows:

On April 6, 2022 in the Senate:

Read second time by title and referred to the Committee on Judiciary B.

On April 5, 2022 in the Senate:

Introduced in the Senate. Read by title and placed on the Calendar for a second reading.

At today’s hearing, Commissioner Ernest P. Legier Jr. of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, also spoke in favor of Senator Stine’s bill.

