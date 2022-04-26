50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Clerics react to lawmaker’s proposed protections for places of worship

During a pandemic, he wants them treated the same as any secular business or assembly
Rep. Alan Seabaugh testifies April 25, 2022, before the Louisiana House Civil Law and Procedure...
Rep. Alan Seabaugh testifies April 25, 2022, before the Louisiana House Civil Law and Procedure Committee.
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A northwest Louisiana lawmaker wants to ensure that places of worship will be treated the same as any other entity the next time a pandemic or other emergency arises.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, all but essential businesses were asked to close their doors. Rep. Alan Seabaugh doesn’t want churches, synagogues and temples to go through that again.

The Shreveport Republican’s House Bill 953 would prevent Louisiana from putting any restriction on such places of worship that is greater than the least severe restriction that is imposed on or enforced against any secular business, service or assembly.

KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis has spoken with members of the clergy about their thoughts on Seabaugh’s proposal. Tune in this evening to hear what they had to say.

On Monday, Seabaugh spoke before the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee, which favorably reported his legislation. You can watch it here:

Below is the text of Seabaugh’s proposal:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

Only one ticket on the ballot in Merryville for the April 30 election, the runoff election for...
Meet the Candidates headed for Merryville Chief of Police runoff election
Louisiana lawmakers push for more medical marijuana accessibility
April 30 election: What’s on your ballot
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
‘I’m of course thinking about it.’ Could Senator Cassidy run for La. governor?
"I Voted" stickers
April 30 election: What’s on your ballot