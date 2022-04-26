Clerics react to lawmaker’s proposed protections for places of worship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A northwest Louisiana lawmaker wants to ensure that places of worship will be treated the same as any other entity the next time a pandemic or other emergency arises.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, all but essential businesses were asked to close their doors. Rep. Alan Seabaugh doesn’t want churches, synagogues and temples to go through that again.

The Shreveport Republican’s House Bill 953 would prevent Louisiana from putting any restriction on such places of worship that is greater than the least severe restriction that is imposed on or enforced against any secular business, service or assembly.

