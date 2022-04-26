Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement Training Academy conducts 127th academy graduation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 127th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, April 26 for 41 officers representing 18 agencies in the five-parish area, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
Thirty-eight officers completed 514 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement. Two officers completed 140 hours of refresher courses and one officer completed 220 hours of transition courses.
These law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.
Brandon Anderson, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, was selected class president of the 127th Basic Academy.
The Highest Scholastic Average honor was awarded to Triston Myers, Probation and Parole.
Firearms awards were presented to:
Austin Pierrotti, first; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Dillan Santos second; McNeese Police Department
Steven Davis, third; Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Officef
Defensive Tactics Honor was presented to Garrett Kelly, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Physical Training was presented to Brandon Anderson, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Officers graduating after completing 514 hours of instruction are as follows:
Steven Davis, Kyle Gill, Caitlyn Reed– Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Anderson, Gabriel Aucoin, Caden Barrow, Quindon Barry, Joshua Campbell, Chassie Huval, Garrett Kelly, Jessica Nichols, Reagan Nordan, Natalie Norwood, Callie Nunez, Austin Pierrotti, Shakevia Smith, Timothy Trosclair, Francis Turner, Denin Wilcox - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Clark, Bryce Cooper, Darrell Guillory– Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department
Joshua Cormier – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office
Emily LeBlanc – Jennings Police Department
Taylor Jackson – Kinder Police Department
Liberty Gay – Lake Charles Harbor Police Department
Bretlyn Sonnier – Lake Charles Office of Juvenile Justice
Mikah Jones, LilPaul Williams – Lake Charles Police Department
Dillan Santos – McNeese Police Department
Caleb LaBorde, Juanita Stanley – Oakdale Police Department
Triston Myers – Probation & Parole
Tiffany Lanthier, Colby Wiersema – Sulphur Police Department
Melynda Carpenter – Vinton Police Department
Kerry Derouen – Welsh Police Department
Bayleigh Taylor – Westlake Police Department
James Witherington, Reeves Police Department, and Patricia Patrick, Vinton Police Department, graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses. Camryn Bullock, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, graduated after completing 220 hours of transition courses.
The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is located in Lake Charles. It was established in 1974 and is administered by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.