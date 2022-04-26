Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement Training Academy conducts 127th academy graduation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 127th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, April 26 for 41 officers representing 18 agencies in the five-parish area, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Thirty-eight officers completed 514 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement. Two officers completed 140 hours of refresher courses and one officer completed 220 hours of transition courses.

These law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.

Brandon Anderson, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, was selected class president of the 127th Basic Academy.

The Highest Scholastic Average honor was awarded to Triston Myers, Probation and Parole.

Firearms awards were presented to:

Austin Pierrotti, first; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dillan Santos second; McNeese Police Department

Steven Davis, third; Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Officef

Defensive Tactics Honor was presented to Garrett Kelly, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Physical Training was presented to Brandon Anderson, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers graduating after completing 514 hours of instruction are as follows:

Steven Davis, Kyle Gill, Caitlyn Reed– Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Anderson, Gabriel Aucoin, Caden Barrow, Quindon Barry, Joshua Campbell, Chassie Huval, Garrett Kelly, Jessica Nichols, Reagan Nordan, Natalie Norwood, Callie Nunez, Austin Pierrotti, Shakevia Smith, Timothy Trosclair, Francis Turner, Denin Wilcox - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Clark, Bryce Cooper, Darrell Guillory– Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department

Joshua Cormier – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

Emily LeBlanc – Jennings Police Department

Taylor Jackson – Kinder Police Department

Liberty Gay – Lake Charles Harbor Police Department

Bretlyn Sonnier – Lake Charles Office of Juvenile Justice

Mikah Jones, LilPaul Williams – Lake Charles Police Department

Dillan Santos – McNeese Police Department

Caleb LaBorde, Juanita Stanley – Oakdale Police Department

Triston Myers – Probation & Parole

Tiffany Lanthier, Colby Wiersema – Sulphur Police Department

Melynda Carpenter – Vinton Police Department

Kerry Derouen – Welsh Police Department

Bayleigh Taylor – Westlake Police Department

James Witherington, Reeves Police Department, and Patricia Patrick, Vinton Police Department, graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses. Camryn Bullock, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, graduated after completing 220 hours of transition courses.

The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is located in Lake Charles. It was established in 1974 and is administered by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.