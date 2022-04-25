West Allen Parish Water District warns customers of 3rd party website

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The West Allen Parish Water District alerted customers Monday about a third-party website for water bill payments.

Allen water said in a Facebook post that they are “in no way affiliated or associated” with the website doxo.com.

They said that doxo.com may charge customers extra fees, and Allen water has no control over when they receive payments made through the third party site.

This could result in a late payment fee being applied to customers’ accounts or possibly even disconnection due to non-payment, Allen water said.

Allen water said that the correct way for customers to pay their water bill online is to go directly to the West Allen Parish Water District Web Page at westallenwater.myruralwater.com and hit the bill payment tab.

Click HERE to view Allen water’s official warning.

Allen Parish Water District is not the only service warning of the use of doxo.com for payments.

A Google search of the words “Doxo Warning” shows several services issuing a warning, including the Delaware Department of Revenue.

