Three juveniles rescued from rock breakwaters at Rutherford Beach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On April 22, Two juveniles were stranded on the rock breakwaters and a third was drowning, according to Chris Savoie, Chief Deputy at the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to deputies from the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office’s arrival, all three juveniles were rescued by two adults from the water.

Authorities said that the juveniles swam out past the rock breakwaters and became caught in the rip current.

Two of the juveniles were transported by ambulance to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital to receive a medical evaluation.

