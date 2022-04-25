SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 24, 2022.

Nicholas James Cramer, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

George Artiss Smith Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Richard Brandon Jack, 37, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Ernest Wayne Dugas Sr., 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery.

Jonathon Walker, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); violations of protective orders; child endangerment.

Charles Wayne Hantz, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI.

Javeon J. Lemoine, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Derek Ivon Hurt, 21, Leesville: Illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; aggravated burglary.

Kaylee Dawn Stanley, 19, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Neiko Lamar Orphey, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Wanda Faye Vincent, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Robert Lee Babcock, 58, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

