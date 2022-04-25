Spring Art Walk returns on April 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana says their annual Spring Art Walk will be returning on April 30, 2022.

The free event is presented by Landlocked Aviation Services and will span Ryan Street from Pujo Street to Mill Street, and Broad Street from Bilbo Street to Cotton’s Burgers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature area artists in pop-up galleries, art activities and demonstrations, adult and student Art War competitions, food, live performances, and an extensive outdoor art market to downtown Lake Charles.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Christian Youth Theatre

MSU Cowgirl Kickers

SLCHS Show Choir

Barbe/ Lagrange High Theatre

Lake Area Ballet Theatre

And Young Band Nation

FOOD VENDORS

Kona Ice

Soul Sisters Food and Catering

Eavy’s Incredible Edibles

Camel Confections

Tropic Treats

Ohh Taste And See

Taymer Pop

Diana’s Cakes, Confections & More

DOWNTOWN VENUES

Alexander Art Studio

Barbers on Broad

Bespoke Hat/Salon Lindsay

Botsky’s

Bux Kajun Korner

Luna’s

Olive & Indigo

Papersmith

Pujo Street Café

The Villa Harlequin

Panorama Music House

Erdace Apartments

Tia Juanita’s

American Press

Mia’s Downtown

Steel Magnolia

Cedar Chest Antiques

FEATURED ARTISTS

Carolyn’s Creations

Daisy Babe Art

The Nature’s Clay

Paragon Ink

Stage One Hair School

Elizabeth James Artisan Jewelry

C. Pepper Art

Blackbird Décor

M D&E Woodcrafts

All Forked Up

Wendy Boyett Art

Marie & Lane Designs

Magical Moments Picnics & Princesses

Pixel & Ink Creative

Otter Limits Apothecary

Tleede Artistry

N.B. Art & Design

A Touch of Color

Nichole Lanthier Art

LLC, Custom

Hangers by Mia

SWLAR Fair Housing

Groovy Sage

Moss & Magnolia Boutique

Orangetheory Fitness

Rock, Paper, Silver

Phototek of Lake Charles

Flame & Wax Candle Co.

Club for the Future

Lil’ Bit Creations

Noonday

The Key Group Realty

Christy’s Handcrafted Jewelry

Marjan Richard

Storycraft Studios

Artist Val

JM Designs

Calcasieu Parish Public Library

Ten Thousand Villages

K.T. Pottery

Function & Form

ACTS Theatre

Painting with a Twist

Fleur Fatale

The Medium Masters

Gallery by the Lake

All Made Up

With Love

Elizabeth’s Clay Creations

MSU Student Art Association

Baubling Brooke

Tracy Watkins Art Work

The Nature’s Clay

Ulalune Studio

Wreaths by Gio

The Inkling Girl

SB Pottery & JW Ceramics

Paint and Fire

