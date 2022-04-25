Spring Art Walk returns on April 30
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana says their annual Spring Art Walk will be returning on April 30, 2022.
The free event is presented by Landlocked Aviation Services and will span Ryan Street from Pujo Street to Mill Street, and Broad Street from Bilbo Street to Cotton’s Burgers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature area artists in pop-up galleries, art activities and demonstrations, adult and student Art War competitions, food, live performances, and an extensive outdoor art market to downtown Lake Charles.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
- Christian Youth Theatre
- MSU Cowgirl Kickers
- SLCHS Show Choir
- Barbe/ Lagrange High Theatre
- Lake Area Ballet Theatre
- And Young Band Nation
FOOD VENDORS
- Kona Ice
- Soul Sisters Food and Catering
- Eavy’s Incredible Edibles
- Camel Confections
- Tropic Treats
- Ohh Taste And See
- Taymer Pop
- Diana’s Cakes, Confections & More
DOWNTOWN VENUES
- Alexander Art Studio
- Barbers on Broad
- Bespoke Hat/Salon Lindsay
- Botsky’s
- Bux Kajun Korner
- Luna’s
- Olive & Indigo
- Papersmith
- Pujo Street Café
- The Villa Harlequin
- Panorama Music House
- Erdace Apartments
- Tia Juanita’s
- American Press
- Mia’s Downtown
- Steel Magnolia
- Cedar Chest Antiques
FEATURED ARTISTS
- Carolyn’s Creations
- Daisy Babe Art
- The Nature’s Clay
- Paragon Ink
- Stage One Hair School
- Elizabeth James Artisan Jewelry
- C. Pepper Art
- Blackbird Décor
- M D&E Woodcrafts
- All Forked Up
- Wendy Boyett Art
- Marie & Lane Designs
- Magical Moments Picnics & Princesses
- Pixel & Ink Creative
- Otter Limits Apothecary
- Tleede Artistry
- N.B. Art & Design
- A Touch of Color
- Nichole Lanthier Art
- LLC, Custom
- Hangers by Mia
- SWLAR Fair Housing
- Groovy Sage
- Moss & Magnolia Boutique
- Orangetheory Fitness
- Rock, Paper, Silver
- Phototek of Lake Charles
- Flame & Wax Candle Co.
- Club for the Future
- Lil’ Bit Creations
- Noonday
- The Key Group Realty
- Christy’s Handcrafted Jewelry
- Marjan Richard
- Storycraft Studios
- Artist Val
- JM Designs
- Calcasieu Parish Public Library
- Ten Thousand Villages
- K.T. Pottery
- Function & Form
- ACTS Theatre
- Painting with a Twist
- Fleur Fatale
- The Medium Masters
- Gallery by the Lake
- All Made Up
- With Love
- Elizabeth’s Clay Creations
- MSU Student Art Association
- Baubling Brooke
- Tracy Watkins Art Work
- Ulalune Studio
- Wreaths by Gio
- The Inkling Girl
- SB Pottery & JW Ceramics
- Paint and Fire
