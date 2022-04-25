New health clinic in Sulphur expands to five days a week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new Sulphur Health Unit has opened in Sulphur.

The new location is at 703 Cypress Street, Suite B, right behind West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

The new health unit will be open five days a week - the old Edgar Street location was only open two days a week.

Officials say the new location will provide expanded services, including weekly reproductive health clinics, and community health workers who can connect people with health resources.

Officials say the decision to locate at WCCH instead of renovating the old Edgar Street location saved taxpayers about $2.5 million.

To reach the clinic, call 337-527-6361.

