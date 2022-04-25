50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New health clinic in Sulphur expands to five days a week

A new Sulphur Health Unit has opened in Sulphur at 703 Cypress Street, Suite B, right behind...
A new Sulphur Health Unit has opened in Sulphur at 703 Cypress Street, Suite B, right behind West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. The new health unit will be open five days a week - the old Edgar Street location was only open two days a week.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new Sulphur Health Unit has opened in Sulphur.

The new location is at 703 Cypress Street, Suite B, right behind West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

The new health unit will be open five days a week - the old Edgar Street location was only open two days a week.

Officials say the new location will provide expanded services, including weekly reproductive health clinics, and community health workers who can connect people with health resources.

Officials say the decision to locate at WCCH instead of renovating the old Edgar Street location saved taxpayers about $2.5 million.

To reach the clinic, call 337-527-6361.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange

Latest News

Two juveniles were stranded on the rock breakwaters and a third was drowning.
Three juveniles rescued from rock breakwaters at Rutherford Beach
The West Allen Parish Water District alerted customers Monday about a third party website for...
West Allen Parish Water District warns customers of 3rd party website
COVID-19 in SWLA: April 25, 2022
Spring Art Walk
Spring Art Walk returns on April 30