McNeese press box demolition continues

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Demolition continues this week on the press box at McNeese State University.

The “Skyranch,” as it’s known, was built in 1998 and contained private suites, indoor seating, and a floor for the press. However, the press box was heavily damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta and was condemned as a result.

Construction on a new facility is set to begin soon after demolition. McNeese officials hope the new “Skyranch” will be open for the 2023 football season.

