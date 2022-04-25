50/50 Thursdays
McNeese follows sweep of Lamar with five-game week

McNeese Softball gets sweep of Lamar
McNeese Softball gets sweep of Lamar(KPLC)
By Zach Nunez
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was an all-around complete weekend of softball for the Cowgirls as they swept Lamar, scoring 21 runs in the series powered by some key bats off the bench.

“I think the big story for the weekend was, we were able to go to our bench a little bit and we had some players do outstanding,” said Cowgirls’ Head Coach James Landreneau. “Tiffany Steczo and Ramirez and Reynolds all came in and it’s always nice to see and you never know when your time is going to come so I’m really excited for them and really proud of what they do for our team.”

Looking ahead, McNeese has a busy week with two mid-week games before turning their attention back toward the conference play as the first-place Pokes host the 3-8 UIW Lady Cardinals.

“This is a grind of a week with five games and all are important games,” said Landreneau. “Especially when you come to the conference race and come to Incarnate Word and I don’t know if we have swept them in a long time, so they are a good team that comes in and plays hard I think their record doesn’t reflect how good of a team they really are.”

Before the weekend the Cowgirls will travel to both mid-week games at LSU and at ULM, a task that will start to prepare McNeese for a possible NCAA Tournament bid.

“So for us, I think it’s a good challenge for us to see how it is on the road and to be able to adapt to it,” Landreneau said. “Especially because in the postseason, you are on the road and you have to get up for those games, every game is high intensity and high stress and I think we will have to high-stress games on Tuesday Wednesday and then have to come back and regather ourselves for a conference weekend at home.”

When they do return, McNeese will celebrate senior day during their last home series of the season.

