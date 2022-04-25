50/50 Thursdays
Hearing postponed for Kamara, others in Vegas case

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.

The four men did not have to appear in court in person while Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a new date Aug. 1. Each man remains free on bond.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

More: Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.

Kamara has yet to enter a plea for the charges.

