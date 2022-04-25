50/50 Thursdays
Four arrested in Dry Creek area for vandalism

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - Three minors and one adult have been arrested after being accused of multiple acts of vandalism in the Dry Creek area, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mark Herford says detectives were called out to investigate multiple incidents of vandalism involving graffiti on mailboxes, garbage cans, road signs, and bridges throughout the east side of the parish.

Much of the graffiti was obscene and at least one instance involved racist language, according to the incident report.

While the Sheriff’s Office believes it has located everyone responsible for these incidents, they will continue to investigate this matter.

Peyton L. Ardoin was arrested for the following:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Trespassing
  • Conspiracy to commit property damage
  • Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
  • And 42 counts of property damage by defacing with graffiti.

The three juveniles were arrested for the following:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Trespassing
  • Conspiracy to commit property damage
  • And 42 counts of property damage by defacing with graffiti.
Beauregard Vandalism
Beauregard Vandalism(KPLC)

