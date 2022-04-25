50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

By The Numbers: 2022 NFL Draft Edition

First Round Mock Draft by Probability
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Associated Press)
By Vasilios Nikolaou
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s mock draft season and by now you’ll have seen hundreds of them as we enter draft week. This mock draft though relies on probabilities of simulated drafts and multiple different draft boards from several different websites and is just restricted to the first round.

The Saints have two picks in the first round, the 16th and the 19th. The last time they had two firsts was in 2017 when they selected Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk, two Pro Bowlers.

First we’ll discuss the two players most likely to be selected on Thursday:

Round 1, Pick 16: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

  • Olave, according to the 30 simulated drafts, was selected 33% of the time by the Saints in the first round
  • The Saints selected a WR 63% of the time with either pick in the simulations
  • The Saints selected a WR 40% of the time with the 16th pick in the simulations
  • The next highest percentage for a WR was Alabama’s Jameson Williams who owned a 13%

Round 1, Pick 19: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

  • Pickett was selected 37% of the time by the Saints in the first round simulation
  • The Saints selected a QB 80% of the time with either pick in the first round simulation
  • The Saints selected a QB 30% of the time with the 19th pick in the first round simulation
  • The next highest percentage for a QB was Liberty’s Malik Willis who owned a 30%

Now lets look at other notable probabilities:

  • The Saints are also very likely to take an offensive lineman in the first round, selecting one in this simulation 36% of the time
  • Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning was selected by the Saints 30% of the time in the simulation
  • The Saints selected a defensive player in only 12% of simulations
  • Only 23% of simulated first rounds had the Saints not taking a QB at all

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Hearing postponed for Kamara, others in Vegas case
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan...
Saints draft prospects: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave
Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
New Orleans Saints
Saints get 2 first round picks after trade with Eagles