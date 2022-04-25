50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Breakers dominate Bandits, remain unbeaten

The Breakers improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Breakers improve to 2-0 on the season.(New Orleans Breakers)
By FOX Sports
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week 2 of the inaugural USFL was supposed to wrap up on Sunday with a heavyweight matchup between two unbeaten teams. It ended up being a colossal mismatch.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter led the way, passing for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the New Orleans Breakers cruised to a 34-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The victory lifted the Breakers to 2-0 on the season and into a tie with the Birmingham Stallions for first place in the South Division. The Bandits dropped to 1-1.

Sloter struggled in his first game as Breakers quarterback, failing to throw a TD pass.

But on Sunday he broke into the TD column early by using his legs, pushing the ball into the end zone in the first quarter vs. the Bandits, putting his squad up early as N.O. seized momentum.

Sloter and the Breakers weren’t done, pushing their edge to 14-0 when first TJ Logan shoved it in from five yards out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal...
Rising stars and fearless rookies are making sure the Pelicans pass the torch
West Virginia's Jasmine Carson (5) gets past Baylor's Sarah Andrews to put up a shot during the...
LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) secured this ball for an 8-yard touchdown catch after...
White adjusts to top Purple, 59-31, in LSU Spring Game but starting QB still unknown
Barbe's Landon Victorian
LHSAA baseball playoffs: first round recap
LHSAA baseball playoffs: first round recap 4.25
LHSAA baseball playoffs: first round recap 4.25