Alexandria police investigating after bullet shot into home hits and kills 17-year-old girl

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Alexandria police shared that around 9:30 Sunday night, the department responded to a call of a person shot in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. Officers were searching that area when they learned that the 17-year-old victim was admitted to a local hospital. The teen later died from her wounds.

APD detectives found several bullet holes that entered a home, that were believed to be shot from the street. One of those bullets hit the 17-year-old, who was inside the house. Police believe the teen was not targeted.

“Apparently there was a gun fight, or shots fired anyway, in the roadway outside. We think the bullet went through the house and struck her accidentally. We don’t think she was a target at all for the shooting,” said Lt. Lane Windham with APD.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

“People now are starting to come in, and now in fact we’ve interviewed probably over twenty people,” said Lt. Windham. “We’re starting to get somewhat of an idea of what happened. We still don’t know who the actual shooter was, but we’re getting a whole lot better idea of the people that was involved in that area at that time.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460, or APD Dispatch 318-441-6559.

