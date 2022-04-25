50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating after bullet shot into home hits and kills 17-year-old girl

So far, no arrests have been made in the Sunday night incident on Monroe Street
(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Alexandria police shared that around 9:30 Sunday night, the department responded to a call of a person shot in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. Officers were searching that area when they learned that the 17-year-old victim was admitted to a local hospital. The teen later died from her wounds.

APD detectives found several bullet holes that entered a home, that were believed to be shot from the street. One of those bullets hit the 17-year-old, who was inside the house. Police believe the teen was not targeted.

“Apparently there was a gun fight, or shots fired anyway, in the roadway outside. We think the bullet went through the house and struck her accidentally. We don’t think she was a target at all for the shooting,” said Lt. Lane Windham with APD.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

“People now are starting to come in, and now in fact we’ve interviewed probably over twenty people,” said Lt. Windham. “We’re starting to get somewhat of an idea of what happened. We still don’t know who the actual shooter was, but we’re getting a whole lot better idea of the people that was involved in that area at that time.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460, or APD Dispatch 318-441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

We'll warm nicely for the afternoon and keep the low humidity around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the day, plenty of sun and warmth to end the week
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
Lake Charles Johnson Funeral Home reopens after 2020 Hurricanes damage
Lake Charles Johnson Funeral Home reopens after 2020 Hurricanes damage
As part of an effort to grow the area with the community in mind, a townhall was held for the...
Town hall held for community input on new SWLA Center for Health Services building
As part of an effort to grow the area with the community in mind, a townhall was held for the...
Town hall held for community input on new SWLA Center for Health Services building