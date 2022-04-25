Ag Commissioner Mike Strain talks about impact of war in Ukraine on crop prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, April 25.

Strain talked about the impact of the war in Ukraine on wheat prices and all things Louisiana agriculture.

”We’re shipping natural gas to the world,” said Strain “Here we are with natural gas that popped over $8 heading out of winter, not going into winter. So, we have increased natural gas and oil to bring down the costs so that we can affect food prices.”

As far as the war itself, some US diplomats started traveling to Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

The UN secretary-general will travel to Moscow this week to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

