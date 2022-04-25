28 Attorneys General call for transparency from GoFundMe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - GoFundMe is a BBB Accredited Business with the Golden Gate BBB in San Leandro California that has now drawn attention from 28 State Attorneys General to urge better disclosure and clarity from the platform.

“Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry led a coalition of 28 Attorneys General in urging GoFundMe to implement better disclosure policies and greater clarity in terms of service for consumers who use their platform. "

“GoFundMe’s actions against the Freedom Convoy earlier this year brought to light an extreme lack of transparency in their policies,” said Attorney General Landry.

“Big Tech platforms such as these must be held accountable and not be allowed to hide behind arbitrary standards that allow them to pick and choose ‘worthy’ causes.”

The Press release goes on to state that

“In a letter to GoFundMe, Attorney General Landry and his colleagues note that “If GoFundMe is making opaque and unilateral decisions about which fundraisers are legitimate and which fundraisers to re-route donations to irrespective of initial donor choice, GoFundMe has likely crossed the line from fundraising platform to fundraiser itself. Such a role implicates significantly different regulatory schemes directed at ensuring transparency in charitable giving.”

