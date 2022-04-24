SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 23, 2022.

Ashton Gage Stanley, 25, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Regina Louise Bougie, 45, Westlake: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Ernest Edward Stains Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Tracking devices prohibited, first offense; stalking, third or subsequent offense.

Samantha Hope Jennings, 21, Starks: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; hit-and-run driving; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Dmarcus Reginald Nadean Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, second offense (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

James Ronald Townley Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Steven Glenn Hollie, 62, Starks: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; flight from an officer.

