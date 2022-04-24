LHSAA softball playoffs: quarterfinal round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the LHSAA softball playoffs were in full swing today with 14 of our local teams in action across our region. A trip to the state tournament in Sulphur next week on April 29-30 was on the line today to add to the dramatics.

No. 1 seeded Iowa took down South Beauregard 2-0 thanks to a dominant performance from Arlee Darbonne in the circle. She went the distance throwing a no hitter and struck out seven batters in the process. This is the Yellow Jackets second straight season making it to the state tournament.

Over in class 2A the Kinder Yellow Jackets defeated No. 6 seeded DeQuincy 6-0. Kinder jumped out to an early 4-0 in the first frame and never looked back. Brianna Fontenot went the distance and threw a shutout allowing just two hits and no runs scored while striking out 10 batters.

Up in the class 5A ranks the defending champion Barbe Lady Buccaneers fell to West Monroe 9-8. Meanwhile, Sam Houston is moving on to Sulphur after upsetting No. 1 seeded Pineville in extra innings 4-3.

Below are the final scores and schedules for the next round. To report scores please send them to sports@kplctv.com.

Class 5A

(8) Sam Houston 4 (1) Pineville 3

(4) West Monroe 9 (5) Barbe 8

Class 3A

(1) Iowa 2 (8) South Beauregard 0

Class 2A

(3) Kinder 6 (6) DeQuincy 0

(4) Doyle 7 (5) Rosepine 1

Class 1A

(1) Montgomery 9 (8) Grand Lake 2

(11) East Beauregard 6 (3) Merryville 5

(2) LaSalle 11 (7) Oberlin 1

Class B

(1) Holden 11 (9) Lacassine 0

(7) Anacoco 8 (2) Bell City 4

Class C

(5) Summerfield 9 (13) Georgetown 2

(1) Calvin 8 (8) Plainview 0

