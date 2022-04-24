LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 baseball playoff brackets Sunday. The semifinal and championship round will be held May 11-14 at McMurry Park in Sulphur for non-select, and at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond and will be held May 13-14 for select.

Southwest Louisiana has seven top-four seeds in this year’s bracket in Barbe, Sulphur, Iota, Rosepine, Kinder, Grand Lake and St. Louis Catholic. In addition, Sam Houston, South Beauregard, Iowa, DeQuincy, East Beauregard, Elizabeth, Pitkin, South Cameron, Hackberry and Reeves all earned top-10 seeds.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(32) Pineville at (1) Barbe 4/25, 6:30 PM

(29) Northshore at (4) Sulphur

(26) Lafayette at (7) Sam Houston

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(17) Eunice at (16) DeRidder

(29) LaGrange at (4) Northwood-Shreveport

(26) Leesville at (7) South Lafourche

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(24) LCCP at (9) South Beauregard

(21) Ville Platte at (12) Westlake

(22) Mamou at (11) Jennings

(27) Jewel Sumner at (6) Iowa

(31) Mansfield at (2) Iota

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(32) Northeast at (1) Rosepine

(24) Oakdale at (9) DeQuincy

(30) South Plaquemines at (3) Kinder

(22) Welsh at (11) Doyle

(27) Lake Arthur at (6) Loreauville

(18) Vinton at (15) Fisher

(31) Pickering at (2) Springfield

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(1) Grand Lake - Bye

(5) East Beauregard - Bye

(21) Ringgold at (12) Oberlin

(20) Arcadia at (13) Merryville

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Lacassine at (16) Singer

(24) Forest at (9) Elizabeth

(8) Pitkin - Bye

(20) Oak Hill at (13) Fairview

(22) Bell City at (11) Anacoco

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(9) Simpson at (8) South Cameron

(12) Evans at (5) Hackberry

(14) Starks at (3) Hicks

(10) Reeves at (7) Downsville

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(15) Patrick Taylor vs. (2) St. Louis Catholic 4/28 - 4/29

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

