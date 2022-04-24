FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front tomorrow brings rain and storms and a break in humidity much of next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We end our weekend on a nice note as temperatures drop back through the 70s after sunset and southeasterly breezes keep a comfortable feel in place tonight. We stay dry this evening with the possibility of a few isolated showers after midnight, but the bulk of the rain and storms holds off until Monday afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches.

Severe weather isn’t likely with this front, but a few brief gusty thunderstorms along the leading edge will be possible as we see the storm chances highest between 4pm and 8pm with a few lingering showers possible through early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week ahead will feature lower humidity, sunshine and pleasant morning temperatures with lows back into the 50s by Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs rebound into the lower 80s. Longer range, a building upper level ridge of high pressure by the following week looks to keep rain chances minimal and give our area the warmest temperatures so far this season, pushing closer to 90 degrees in spots!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

