FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain and storms to the area on Monday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening and overnight hours, otherwise partly cloudy and mild conditions continue with lows in the upper 60s.

A stray shower is possible for Sunday, otherwise get ready for another warm and breezy day with highs in the middle 80s.

Higher rain chances return Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Lingering showers early Tuesday will move out later in the day, with the rest of next week dry and a little less humid.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent finish to the weekend before a front brings rain and storms Monday
