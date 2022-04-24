FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain and storms to the area on Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening and overnight hours, otherwise partly cloudy and mild conditions continue with lows in the upper 60s.

A stray shower is possible for Sunday, otherwise get ready for another warm and breezy day with highs in the middle 80s.

Higher rain chances return Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Lingering showers early Tuesday will move out later in the day, with the rest of next week dry and a little less humid.

