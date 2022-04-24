Doubleheader Wins Over Lamar Lead To Series Sweep

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball completed its series sweep over Lamar Saturday afternoon at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond with an 8-1 win in game one of a doubleheader followed by a 7-3 nightcap win to improve to 29-17 on the season. Lamar falls to 9-30 overall.

“Pitcher Ashley Vallejo did excellent in the first game and pitcher Whitney Tate did well in the second. We are cleaning up defensively and are making some good plays,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought the team did a good job with hitting balls hard and timely hitting. Our players from the bench did an outstanding job all weekend from Tiffany Steczo and Kennedy Reynolds coming in yesterday with two big knocks to Steczo and Adriana Ramirez scoring home runs today. Overall, the team played three complete games with intensity and never quit trying.”

Game One

The Cowgirl production began in the bottom of the fourth inning with Jil Poullard bunting followed by Crislyne Moreno’s single through the right side. Moreno advanced to second on the throw as Poullard reached third base on a Cardinal error. Kaylee Lopez’s two-RBI single scored both Poullard and Moreno.

Pinch hitter Reynolds’ RBI double increased the Cowgirl lead to 3-0. Chloe Gomez reentered for Reynolds to steal third and later scored on an error.

Back-to-back doubles by Reese Reyna and Caleigh Cross scored the Cowgirls’ fifth and final run of the inning.

Lamar opened the fifth inning with a solo home run for their only run of the game.

McNeese scored the final three runs of the game on four hits in the sixth inning. With Reyna on second base, Steczo slammed her first Cowgirl career home run, adding two runs to the Cowgirl lead. Back-to-back base hits by Seneca and Talley scored the final run of the game to up the Cowgirl lead to 8-1.

The Cardinals were able to get runners on base in the top of the seventh, but two back-to-back strikeouts by pitcher Ashley Vallejo ended the game.

Key Moments:

Fourth Inning

Lopez’s two-RBI single scored the first runs of the game (McN 2, Lamar 0)



Reynold’s RBI double scored Perrin (McN 3, Lamar 0)



Gomez capitalized on an error to add the fourth run of the game (McN 4, Lamar 0)



Cross’s RBI double scored Reyna (McN 5, Lamar 0)



Fifth Inning

A Cardinal solo home run scored Lamar’s only run of the game (McN 5, Lamar 1)



Sixth Inning

Steczo’s two-run homer gave McNeese a six-run advantage (McN 7, Lamar 1)



Talley’s RBI double scored Seneca (McN 8, Lamar 1)



Game Notes:

Pitcher Vallejo (11-7) earned a career-high of nine strikeouts. Vallejo gave up one walk and one run on two hits in the complete-game victory



Reyna led the Cowgirls at the plate with two doubles and two runs



Steczo and Lopez had two RBIs apiece



McNeese outhit Lamar 10-2



The Cowgirls stole three bases



The Cowgirls drew three walks while the Cardinals drew one



The Cardinals had four errors



Game Two

The Cowgirls picked up an early lead with an RBI single by Moreno scoring Talley from second in the first inning.

The Cardinals responded with a two-run homer in the second inning.

Following a Poullard double in the third inning, Moreno’s RBI single scored Poullard to tie the game 2-2.

The Cardinal capitalized on a Cowgirl error in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.

A solo home run by Adriana Ramirez tied the game 3-3 in the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, Poullard’s RBI double scored leadoff hitter Talley for a 4-3 Cowgirl lead. Then a Lopez RBI single increased the Cowgirl runs to five.

The Cowgirl scoring continued into the sixth inning with Talley’s two-RBI double scoring Josie Willingham and Cross for the final runs of the game.

Key Moments:

First Inning

Moreno scored Talley with an RBI single (McN 1, Lamar 0)



Second Inning

Cardinals scored with a two-run homer (Lamar 2, McN 1)



Third Inning

Moreno’s RBI single scored Poullard from second base (McN 2, Lamar 2)



Fourth Inning

Lamar took the lead by scoring on a Cowgirl error (Lamar 3, McN 2)



Ramirez’s solo homer tied the game



Fifth Inning

Poullard’s RBI double scored Talley (McN 4, Lamar 3)



Lopez’s RBI single scored Poullard (McN 5, Lamar 3)



Sixth Inning

Talley’s two-RBI double scored the final runs of the game (McN 7, Lamar 3)



Game Notes:

Tate (10-7) earned the win in relief with two strikeouts, giving up two hits, and two strikeouts without allowing a run in 2.1 innings



Starter Shaelyn Sanders gave up three runs on five hits in 4.0 innings



Moreno led the Cowgirls at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBI



Talley led the Cowgirls at the plate with three hits, two RBIs, two runs, and drew one walk



Moreno had three hits and two RBIs



Poullard, Lopez, and Ramirez each had one RBI



McNeese outhit Lamar 14-7



The Cowgirls stole two bases



Next Game:

The Cowgirls will hit the road for two midweek games at LSU Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. and UL-Monroe Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. before returning home to host Incarnate Word in its final home series, April 29-30.

