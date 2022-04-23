SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 22, 2022.

Roger Dean Delafosse, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; tail lamps; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Jessica Kacy Malveaux, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jason Michael Hudson, 44, Merryville: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; disturbing the peace.

Justin David Wareham, 39, Westlake: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Stephen Ryan Saucier, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Devone Jeanlewis, 27, Houston, Texas: Maximum speed limit; driving on roadway laned for traffic; reckless operation; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice.

Ernest Joseph Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Gordon Lamar Adams, 61, Vinton: Sexual abuse of an animal, first offense.

Davonta Dashawn Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Richard Lytle Hollyfield, 52, Westlake: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second; parole detainer.

Darcy Ross Sones, 62, Westlake: First-degree rape; sexual battery, victim under the age of 13; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Corey Allen Chesson, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer.

Ryan Scott Benoit, 24, Iowa: Traffic control signals; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Edwin Uriel Lopez, 21, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

